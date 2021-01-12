Left Menu
Man gets six months in jail for sexually abusing stray dog

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:02 IST
A court here has sentenced a 40-year-old man to six months in jail for sexually abusing astray dog in Maharashtra's Thane city.

In an order issued on Monday, Thane first-classjudicial magistrate V P Khandare convicted Vijay Chalke andsentenced him to six months of simple imprisonment foroffences punishable under section 377 (unnatural offences) ofthe IPC.

The accused has also been fined a sum of Rs 1,050 forthe offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused had gottenhold of a stray dog and sexually abused it in July, 2020.

The magistrate accepted the deposition of thecomplainant in the case and convicted the accused.

