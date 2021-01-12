Haryana CM, Dy CM meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the backdrop of the ongoing protests by farmers against the new agri laws, officials said.

The meeting came on a day the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three farm laws till further orders and set up a committee to end the impasse between the Centre and farmer unions protesting at Delhi borders.

The Haryana Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister met the Union Home Minister, a home ministry official said.

Khattar had to cancel a public meeting in Karnal on Sunday following violent protests by farmers.

A section of MLAs belonging to the Jannayak Janta Party, headed by Chautala, is believed to be facing pressure from the agitating farmers.

