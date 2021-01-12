Parliamentarians from minority communities in Pak visit vandalised Temple and samadhi

A delegation of members of parliament belonging to the minority communities on Tuesday visited the Hindu temple and Samadhi of a leader that was vandalised by an angry mob in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week.

The temple in Karak district’s Terri village was attacked by the members of radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group) after the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate its decades-old building. The mob had demolished the newly constructed work alongside the old structure.

The parliamentarians delegation on Tuesday was led by Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Minorities Shehnela Rawat was consisted of Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Minorities, Wazirzada, MPA Valiance Wazir, president PTI Gurdeep Singh and others.

Speaking to reporters, Rawat said the government has taken serious notice of the matter and the culprits would be brought to book. The minorities are satisfied with the government’s steps taken after the tragic incident. She lauded the positive role of the social media for maintaining religious harmony and solidarity with the minorities. She praised the role of Terri Peace Committee in this regard and also called for settlement of disputes through table talks.

Pakistani police on Friday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the vandalisation of the temple.

The main accused identified as Faizullah was arrested from Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanaullah Abbasi said on Friday, claiming that he instigated and facilitated the mob for attacking the temple and damaging the Samadhi.

The police chief informed that 110 people have been arrested in the case so far.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) to start reconstruction of the damaged temple and instructed authorities to recover the money for the restoration work from the attackers whose act has caused ''international embarrassment'' to Pakistan. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by the extremists.

