Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court sentences three to two years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

Pakistans Anti-Terrorism Court ATC on Tuesday awarded up to two years imprisonment to three accused involved in vandalizing Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the countrys Punjab province.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:53 IST
Pak court sentences three to two years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday awarded up to two years imprisonment to three accused involved in vandalizing Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the country's Punjab province. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

In January 2020, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted stones in the name of religion and threatened to destroy the minorities worship place (Gurdwara Janamasthan) to build "Ghulaman-e-Mustafa" shrine there. However, police had controlled the situation. "On Tuesday a Lahore's ATC handed down two years jail term to prime accused Imran Chishti and imposed a fine of 10,000 Pakistani Rupees. Two other accused – Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Ahmed – were convicted for six months. However, four other accused were acquitted for want of evidence," a court official told PTI. All the suspects were present in the court when the sentence was announced. Strict security measures were taken to handle any protest by the religious elements in the wake of their conviction. Imran Chishti, a government employee working in the Fisheries Department, and other suspects were arrested under terrorism and blasphemy charges following the attack on the Gurdwara last year. They faced charges under sections 295A, 290, 291, 341,506, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA (anti-terrorism act). According to the FIR, Chishti had incited the Muslim mob in the name of religion. He wanted to settle his family issue and created a law-and-order situation in the Nankana city. Police said Chishti had deliberately misled the area Muslim people against the Sikhs for his "family matter". Convict Chishti is the elder brother Mohammad Hassan who married a teenage Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, in September, 2020 after allegedly abducting and converting her to Islam. The Muslims and Sikhs of Nankana Sahib, some 80kms from Lahore, had a face-off over the matter. Chishti had claimed that Hassan has been beaten up by police for "lawfully and consensually" marrying the daughter of the gurdwara's granthi. Jagjit Kaur has been living in Darul Aman (government shelter house) in Lahore. Her new name is Ayesha. She reportedly has refused to convert back and return to her house. Hassan has been pressured by police and authorities to divorce her. India had strongly condemned the incident of vandalism at the revered Gurdwara and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there. Hundreds of protesters had also thronged the streets near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi demanding that Islamabad provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members there. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee, the apex body which manages Sikh shrines in India, had also urged the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits who attacked the gurdwara - one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Masters, which is traditionally held in early April, was postponed in 2020 until Novemb...

No national shortage of oxygen for COVID patients - UK health minister

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients but some may have to go to different hospitals when local capacity has been used up, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.Hancock was responding to media rep...

U.S. courts block execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana blocked Tuesdays scheduled execution of convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row in the United States, to allow a hearing on whether she is too mentally ill to be put to death. It is...

UP: Man gets 7 yrs in jail for stealing a farmer's tractor in 2010

A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for stealing a farmers tractor 10 years ago.Additional District Judge Prashant Dev also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Vipin Kumar after holding him guilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021