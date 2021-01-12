Russian arrested in Goa for assault

A Russian national was arrestedin Goa on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man.

Boris Mahashiva, the accused, assaulted the driver ofhis car in a case of road rage, stated complainant VarunTaneja, a Mumbai resident, in the FIR.

Mahashiva also broke the front windshield of Taneja'scar and threatened to kill him and his driver, as per thecomplaint.

Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem Police said theRussian national, who stays in Morjim beach village, wasarrested and a court sent him in 13-day of judicial custody.

Further investigation is on, he said.

