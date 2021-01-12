Left Menu
U.S. releases photo of suspect in murder of police officer during Capitol siege

I don't think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million." In a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, the Justice Department charged Mostofsky with theft of government property, unlawful entry, knowingly impeding government business and disorderly conduct. The complaint cites the reporting by the New York Post, and says that he was photographed carrying a U.S. Capitol Police shield and wearing a police vest, both of which are valued at more than $2000.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:20 IST
Federal law enforcement released a photo of a suspect they want to question about the murder of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during last week's deadly storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, a lawmaker said on Tuesday. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican, posted on Twitter a photo of an older bearded man wearing a blue knit cap with the letters "CFD" and urged anyone who may recognize him to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation with more information.

At least 20 people have been charged in Washington D.C.'s federal district court and another 40 have been charged in the local superior court since the siege on the U.S. Capitol, which killed five people, according to the Justice Department. Investigators are combing social media images that showed hundreds of people swarming the building, attacking police, stealing computers and artifacts and smashing windows.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FBI in New York City arrested another person in connection with the riot. An FBI spokeswoman said agents arrested Aaron Mostofsky, whom multiple news outlets identified as the son of New York Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky.

Mostofsky's presence at the U.S. Capitol was cited in an article by the New York Post, which identified him as the judge's son. The article also featured a video of Mostofsky dressed in a fur costume at the Capitol.

The Post quoted him as saying in an interview: “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million.” In a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, the Justice Department charged Mostofsky with theft of government property, unlawful entry, knowingly impeding government business and disorderly conduct.

The complaint cites the reporting by the New York Post, and says that he was photographed carrying a U.S. Capitol Police shield and wearing a police vest, both of which are valued at more than $2000. He is scheduled to make an appearance in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Two other suspects are also due to make appearances in various federal courts on Tuesday, including one who was arrested after Molotov cocktails were found in his truck and another who was photographed sitting at the desk of a staffer of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin also issued a statement urging members of the media who were attacked or threatened during the riot to contact his office to give details.

"We are resolutely committed to upholding the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, including speech, peaceful assembly, and press, and we will investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable anyone who attempts to obstruct or curtail these freedoms through violence or intimidation," he said.

