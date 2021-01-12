Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK’d HC stays government's order denotifying Shivalik Elephant Reservenai

A high courts division bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Manoj Tiwari stayed the government order on Monday saying that it went against the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act 1980.Shivalik Elephant Reserve is the only elephant reserve in Uttarakhand.The government order was issued on Friday despite the high court putting a stay on the state wildlife boards recommendation for de-notification of the reserve the same day.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:25 IST
UK’d HC stays government's order denotifying Shivalik Elephant Reservenai

The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed a recent state government order denotifying the Shivalik Elephant Reserve. A high court’s division bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Manoj Tiwari stayed the government order on Monday saying that it went against the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act 1980.

Shivalik Elephant Reserve is the only elephant reserve in Uttarakhand.

The government order was issued on Friday despite the high court putting a stay on the state wildlife board's recommendation for de-notification of the reserve the same day. Official sources in Dehradun said the state government was not aware of the high court's stay on the board's recommendation at the time of issuing the order denotifying the reserve.

Earlier, 80 people had written a letter to the chief justice pleading to stop the scrapping of Shivalik Range by the state government. After that, a public interest lawsuit was filed stating that it would be a cruelty to destroy the elephant's natural habitat.

The scrapping of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve is being done for giving a boost to development activities in the area, including the expansion of the Jollygrant airport. Earlier, another division bench of the high court had issued notices to the central and state governments and the state’s Wildlife Board and had sought their stands on the plea challenging the proposed de-notification of the reserve. The lawsuit was filed by environment activist Reenu Phul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN counter-terrorism chief urges continued vigilance against ‘real’ ongoing threat

Terrorist activity has shown that we must remain extremely vigilant the threat remains real and even direct for many States, Vladimir Voronkov said, speaking from New York. He warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified the need ...

6-member team visits Manipur to provide technical assistance for Jal Jeevan Mission

A six-member team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission is on a four-day visit to Manipur from January 10-13 to provide technical assistance for the Centres flagship initiative to provide piped drinking water, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in...

QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon AdelsonU.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthr...

Steinmetz denies corruption in Guinea case; says he was not in charge

Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz on Tuesday denied any role in corruption or forgery linked to mining rights his company secured in Guinea, describing himself as the owner and company ambassador but not the boss.Steinmetz was indicted in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021