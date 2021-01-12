2 juveniles who killed man, fled with his car in Gr Noida held

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly killing a man in Greater Noida last week and then absconding with his car, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were roaming near an underpass at Murshadpur in Ecotech police station 1 area on January 6 when they spotted the man who was talking on his phone with his car parked along the road, an official said.

''The juveniles, who were on a motorcycle and planning a robbery, approached the man, Hemchandra, on the pretext of asking for an address. The moment he rolled down the window to respond, the two shot him dead and dumped his body in the bushes nearby,'' Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

''After the incident, they fled with the car,'' Pandey said, adding an FIR was lodged following a complaint by the family of the deceased and an investigation taken up.

The suspects, who have a criminal history, were held during a checking on a road Tuesday that led to the recovery of the Maruti Celerio car and the mobile phone which were looted from the deceased, he said.

The police also seized illegal firearms and some ammunition from them, Pandey said.

The juveniles have been sent to the child correction home in the district and further proceedings are underway, the official added.

