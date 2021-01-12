6-member team visits Manipur to provide technical assistance for Jal Jeevan Mission

A six-member team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission is on a four-day visit to Manipur from January 10-13 to provide technical assistance for the Centre's flagship initiative to provide piped drinking water, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement. "The team intends to provide technical assistance, thereby, supporting the state to realise the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' under the flagship programme, Jal Jeevan Mission. The team also aims to identify the issues and challenges faced by the programme implementers in the state as well as document the good practices for upscaling and replication in other parts of the country," it said. The districts of Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Noney will be covered under the four-day long tour. The team has been interacting with the field level officials involved in the implementation of water supply schemes as well as gram pradhans and members of gram panchayats. "The team also aims to hold meetings with chairperson of District Water and Sanitation Mission/deputy commissioner to brief them about the progress, and seek their intervention for speedy implementation of the programme," the statement said. Manipur has around 4.51 lakh rural households, out of which, tap water supply is available to 1.67 lakh (37 per cent) households. The state aims to provide 2 lakh Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in 2020-21. The north eastern state has also planned for 100 per cent tap water connections coverage by 2021-22 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the ministry said.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship program announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, 2019 which aims to provide all rural households with tap water supply in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality by 2024.

