Man held with arms, ammunition in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police arrested aperson with illegal firearms and ammunition after he enteredthe city in a bus on Tuesday, an official said.

The 29-year-old man, a resident of Bihar, travelled toKolkata from the industrial town of Asansol in West Bengal'sPaschim Bardhaman district in a bus and he was allegedlycarrying three firearms and 80 rounds of live cartridges, hesaid.

''We had a tip-off that a person was trying to smugglein arms and ammunition from Bihar. Our officers were also inthe bus and as soon as it entered the city, we nabbed him andseized the arms,'' the official said.

The accused, who was arrested by the Special TaskForce unit of Kolkata Police, will be produced before a courton Wednesday.

