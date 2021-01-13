Left Menu
US counter-intelligence chief says worried about China, Russia threats to vaccine supply chain

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:58 IST
The U.S. counter-intelligence chief said on Tuesday he was worried about threats from China and Russia to the coronavirus vaccine supply chain.

Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, made the comments at a Washington Post live event.

