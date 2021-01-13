U.S. judge delays executions of two men on federal death row with COVID-19

A U.S. judge ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to delay the executions of two condemned murderers until at least March 16 in order to allow them to recover from COVID-19.

The two inmates, Cory Johnson and Dustin Higgs, had been scheduled to be executed on Thursday and Friday at the Justice Department's execution chamber in its prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

