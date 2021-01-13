US State Dept cancels UN envoy's trip to Taiwan as part of Biden transition

US State Dept cancels UN envoy's trip to Taiwan as part of Biden transitionReuters | New York | Updated: 13-01-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 01:21 IST
The cancellation of all travel by the U.S. State Department this week includes a planned visit to Taiwan by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, said a State Department spokesperson on Tuesday.
Craft had been due to visit Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, prompting China to warn that Washington was playing with fire. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that all travel this week had been cancelled, including a trip by him to Europe, as part of the transition to the incoming Biden administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
