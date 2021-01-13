Left Menu
Development News Edition

'More must be done' on security in days ahead, top U.S. lawmakers say

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 03:15 IST
'More must be done' on security in days ahead, top U.S. lawmakers say

Following a Tuesday briefing by the FBI on last week's deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol, six top lawmakers on the U.S. House of Representatives committees on homeland security, justice, oversight, intelligence and the armed services said in statement that they are worried about safety in the near future.

"Based on today’s briefing, we have grave concerns about ongoing and violent threats to our democracy. It is clear that more must be done to preempt, penetrate, and prevent deadly and seditious assaults by domestic violent extremists in the days ahead," wrote the lawmakers, including Judiciary Chair Jerrod Nadler and Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, slightly more than one week before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Argentina poised to distribute hyperimmune serum to combat COVID-19

Argentina successfully passed clinical trials for a hyperimmune serum to combat COVID-19 developed with antibodies from horses, and its distribution will begin over the next few days, the company involved in the studies said on Tuesday. The...

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart Inc, the worlds biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Bidens election certification. The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday th...

Huawei had plane waiting to whisk CFO away after extradition judgment in May, Canada court hears

Huawei Technologies had a plane waiting to take Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou back to China from Vancouver as a key verdict in her extradition case was to be handed down last May, prosecutors said in a Canadian court on Tuesday.Meng,...

Soccer-Pogba sends United clear at the top with win at Burnley

Manchester United moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after a Paul Pogba goal gave them a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday. The victory, in the re-arranged fixture, put United on 36 points from 17 games wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021