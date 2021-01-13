Taiwan says it respects decision to cancel U.S. visit

Taiwan says it respects decision to cancel U.S. visitReuters | Taipei | Updated: 13-01-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 05:00 IST
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it "understood and respected" a decision by the U.S. State Department to cancel a visit to the island by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets that the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft cannot lead a delegation to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15 as scheduled, but welcomes Ambassador Craft to visit at an appropriate time in the future," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Foreign Ministry
- U.S. State Department
- U.S.
- Kelly Craft
- Taiwan
- Craft
ALSO READ
Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto of key defense bill
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto of key defense bill
U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump
U.S. House overrides Trump's veto of key defense bill