2 CAF jawans injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two jawans of the 16th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) have been injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast triggered by Naxals in the Orchha area in Narayanpur district.

ANI | Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:00 IST
The jawan, got injured in IED blast by Naxal taking treatment at hospital on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two jawans of the 16th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) have been injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast triggered by Naxals in the Orchha area in Narayanpur district. The jawans were taken to Raipur for better treatment, said Sadanand Kumar, Commandant, 16th battalion of CAF.

The incident occurred just four kilometers away from the Orchha police station at 11 pm on Tuesday. The joint road opening party, comprising personnel of Special Task Force, District Police, and Chhattisgarh Armed Force had gone for road opening at the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

