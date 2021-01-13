Woman accuses Maha minister of rape; he says it is blackmail

Left Menu
A woman has accused MaharashtraSocial Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of rape and claimedthe Mumbai police ignored her complaint.The NCP leader denied the allegations, claiming he isbeing blackmailed by the complainant and her sister. She also claimed thatshe approached Oshiwara police here earlier but her complaintwas not accepted.Munde 45 said the womans claims were part of aconspiracy to blackmail him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:06 IST
A woman has accused MaharashtraSocial Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of rape and claimedthe Mumbai police ignored her complaint.

The NCP leader denied the allegations, claiming he isbeing blackmailed by the complainant and her sister. Mundesaid he had been in a relationship with the complainant'ssister and sired two children.

The 37-year-old woman, an aspiring singer, said shewrote to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, statingthat Munde repeatedly raped her in 2006. She also claimed thatshe approached Oshiwara police here earlier but her complaintwas not accepted.

Munde (45) said the woman's claims were part of aconspiracy to blackmail him. He, however, acknowledged that hewas in a relationship with the complainants sister and hastwo children with her.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Munde said his wife,family and friends were aware of this relationship, adding thetwo kids have been accepted by his family.

He said the woman with whom he was in a relationshiphad been blackmailing him since 2019 and he had filed a policecomplaint and also moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stayon distribution of defamatory content against him.

