YouTube removes new content uploaded to Trump's channel

YouTube removes new content uploaded to Trump's channelReuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:03 IST
Alphabet Inc's YouTube has removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, the company said late on Tuesday.
The channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended, Youtube said in a statement.
