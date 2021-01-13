Sikkim police personnel failing mandatory drug test to lose jobs: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem SinghTamang has said that all police personnel of the state willundergo a compulsory drug test and those failing it will losetheir jobs.

Expressing concern that many policemen in theHimalayan state have been found to be using narcotic drugs,Tamang directed DGP A Shankar Rao to start the drug test assoon as possible.

''A mandatory drug test will be held for all policepersonnel of the state. Anyone found to be using drugs will becompulsorily retired from service,'' the chief minister said onTuesday at a programme at Rangpo in East Sikkim districtbordering West Bengal.

The state government wants a strict and vigilantpolice force and this test will discourage them to usenarcotic drugs in future, Tamang said.

