Man hangs self in east Delhi

Man hangs self in east DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:17 IST
A 24 year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his rented room in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased, Ganesh Naik, originally hailed from Odisha and worked as a tutor in Delhi, they said.
A suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding he did not blame anyone for his death.
His room was found locked from the inside. When police, with the help of locals, broke open the door, the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope, said Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).
Police said they are investigating the case from all angles.
