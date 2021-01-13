Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man hangs self in east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:17 IST
Man hangs self in east Delhi

A 24 year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his rented room in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Ganesh Naik, originally hailed from Odisha and worked as a tutor in Delhi, they said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding he did not blame anyone for his death.

His room was found locked from the inside. When police, with the help of locals, broke open the door, the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope, said Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian PM Trudeau shuffles Cabinet after Indian-origin Sikh minister steps down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a former astronaut his new foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, sparked by the sudden resignation of high-profile Indian-origin Canadian Sikh minister Navdeep Bains.NavdeepSBains announced...

NCLAT officiating Chairperson Justice B L Bhat gets another extension

The government has again extended the tenure of Justice B L Bhat as the officiating Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT.According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Justice Bhats tenu...

Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from Jan 18: Directorate of Education.

Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from Jan 18 Directorate of Education....

NGT directs FSSAI to finalise draft Packaging Regulations within 3 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalise the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021