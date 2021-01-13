Left Menu
Bhandara fire: Guv to give Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased infants

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:37 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Wednesday announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakheach to the families of 10 infants who died in the fire atBhandara district hospital last week.

As many as 10 infants were killed and seven rescuedfrom the fire that erupted at a sick newborn care unit of theBhandara District Hospital in the early hours of January 9.

During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, thegovernor said the fire incident was hurtful, and directed theauthorities to take appropriate measures to prevent suchaccidents in the future, a release stated.

Koshyari also visited the ward where the seven rescuedbabies were kept and met their mothers, the release said.

The governor announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh eachfrom his discretionary grant to the families of 10 infants wholost their lives in the incident, it was stated.

The governor was accompanied by Maharashtra AssemblySpeaker Nana Patole, Bhandara MP Sunil Mendhe and otherofficials for the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

