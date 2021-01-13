CM award for over 3,000 uniformed services personnel

As many as 3,186 police and otheruniformed services personnel will be presented the Tamil NaduChief Ministers Medals on the occasion of Pongal inrecognition of their outstanding devotion to duty, thegovernment said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Constabulary Medalsawards will be presented to 3,000 police personnel in the rankof Grade-I Police Constables, Head Constables, Havildars andSpecial Sub-Inspectors of Police, an official release heresaid.

Further, 120 Fire and Rescue Services Personnel and 60Prison and Correctional Services Personnel (Men and Women)will be conferred the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Medals inrecognition of their outstanding devotion to duty, it said.

In addition to the above awards, Palaniswami has orderedthe Chief Ministers Medal for Excellence in Technical andSpecialised Services to six personnel, two each from thePolice Radio Branch, Dog Squad and Police Photographers, therelease added.

These medals, along with scroll with signature of theChief Minister, will be presented to the recipients at aceremonial medal parade to be held in due course, the releaseadded.

