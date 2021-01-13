Left Menu
Indian Army officer develops 'microcopter' for tracking terrorists inside buildings

An Indian Army officer has indigenously developed a 'microcopter' which can be used by the Army to carry out surveillance inside a building or room in which terrorists are hiding.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:24 IST
Lt Col GYK Reddy with his microcopter. Image Credit: ANI

The microcopter has been developed by Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy.

The trials of the microcomputer have been successfully carried out by a Para Special Forces battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and further improvements are being carried out on the micro drone. Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders. The vertical take off and landing drone has the capability to fly for two hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 metres, according to Mohit Bansal, Idea Forge. The firm had also developed the Netra drone a few years ago with DRDO.

These were displayed at an event to showcase the internal innovation by the Indian army in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

