Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its borderReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:34 IST
An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a "dangerous and unjustified escalation", Sudan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The incident "could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border area," it added.
A decades-old dispute over al-Fashqa, land within Sudan's international boundaries that has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers, erupted into weeks of clashes between forces from both sides late last year. Officials in Ethiopia were not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy killed on her goat farm
Ethiopian rights body says security forces killed at least 76 in summer unrest after musician's killing
Report: Ethiopian forces killed scores in June-July unrest
Sudan declares full control of border territory settled by Ethiopians
Ethiopian police release detained Reuters cameraman without charge