Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a "dangerous and unjustified escalation", Sudan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The incident "could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border area," it added.

A decades-old dispute over al-Fashqa, land within Sudan's international boundaries that has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers, erupted into weeks of clashes between forces from both sides late last year. Officials in Ethiopia were not immediately available for comment.

