2 peacocks found dead in UP's Fatehpur district

Two peacocks were found dead in a jungle in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday, officials said, ruling out avian influenza as cause of death.

The carcasses of the peacocks were found in the Merai village area in the afternoon, DFO P N Rai said.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Rajendra Kumar Sharma said as per the postmortem report, the birds died due to cold.

Symptoms of bird flu have not been found in the dead peacocks, he said.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the 10 states and union territories in the country that has reported cases of avian influenza. The animal husbandry department has formed five teams to monitor the situation in the district, the official said.

Sharma said that a ban has been imposed on bringing in poultry products into the district till January 24.

Birds at poultry farms in the district are being checked regularly, he said and appealed to the people not to touch any dead bird.

