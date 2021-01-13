Young man arrested for sodomy in Muzaffarnagar

Young man arrested for sodomy in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:15 IST
A young man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a boy in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.
According to a complaint filed by the 10-year-old boy's family, he was taken to a field by the accused and sodomised in the Kakrauli police station area of the district.
Kakrauli police station SHO Mukesh Solanki said the accused, 20, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- Kakrauli
- SHO Mukesh Solanki
- Uttar
- Sexual Offences Act
ALSO READ
Rs 3.09 crore worth sugarcane procured by mills in Muzaffarnagar: Officials
Muzaffarnagar: 16-year-old girl found dead at home
25-year-old man killed over suspected affair with married woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar
UP's Muzaffarnagar reports 28 new COVID-19 cases