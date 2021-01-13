Young man arrested for sodomy in Muzaffarnagar

A young man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a boy in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by the 10-year-old boy's family, he was taken to a field by the accused and sodomised in the Kakrauli police station area of the district.

Kakrauli police station SHO Mukesh Solanki said the accused, 20, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested.

