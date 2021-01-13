Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' agitation: BCI urges people to respect judiciary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:24 IST
Farmers' agitation: BCI urges people to respect judiciary

Amidst ongoing protest by farmers against the three controversial farm laws, Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday urged them to respect the judiciary and suspend the agitation following the Supreme Court order, saying it is the last hope for the country.

In an 'extra-ordinary' interim order, the top court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to listen to the grievances of protesting farmers and make recommendations to resolve the impasse.

The farmer unions have however made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting at Delhi borders since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for their crops.

The leaders of the unions also claimed the members of the court-appointed committee tasked to listen to their grievances are ''pro-government'', and asserted they will not appear before it.

BCI, the country's apex bar body, urged the farmers to suspend their agitation, since the apex court has stayed the implementation and operation of the three laws which are being opposed by them.

“The prudent citizens of the country should appreciate the order of the Supreme Court in the matter of Farmers' agitation. The step which our Apex Court has taken is a historic step and it is in the interest of the nation.

“The order of Supreme Court firstly aims at saving the lives of agitating farmers, the elderly people, women, children from the harsh cold and weather condition and COVID,” BCI's chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said in a press release.

The release said that the apex court order has been passed in the background of death of elderly people, who lost their lives due to prolonged agitation and severe cold as also by suicide.

“The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation and operation of the three laws which are being opposed by the farmers and now the farmers should suspend their agitation,” it said.

It said that the “irresponsible comments made by some politicians against the Supreme Court of India are most unfortunate; no sensitive politician is expected to make such baseless comments.” Such comments are going to establish that these handful of politicians are bent upon to weaken our Institutions and Nation only for serving their own vested interests, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

209 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally climbed to 94,170 on Wednesday with 209 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 1,593 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.Dehradun district repor...

COVID-19: Irdai tells insurers to have agreement with health providers on treatment rates

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday advised general and health insurers to have agreements with health providers on rates for treatment of COVID-19 on the lines of other diseases. In a circular, the regulator said in case of cashless claims under ...

Cabinet approves procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 aircrafts

The Cabinet met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister in New Delhi on 13 January and has approved procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs. 45,696 Crore along with Design...

U.S. safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021