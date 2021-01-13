Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre fails to do so: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the coronavirus vaccine will be given first to healthcare and frontline workers, and he expressed hope it will provide relief to the people from the virus and the pain they suffered over the last one year.The vaccination drive will begin in Delhi from Saturday at 89 centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:11 IST
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre fails to do so: Kejriwal

The AAP government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

He said he has already appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country since there are many people who may not afford the life-saving shot.

''We will see what the Centre does. If need be and the Centre does not provide the vaccine free of cost, we will make it available free of cost for the people of Delhi,'' he told reporters.

The chief minister also appealed for not spreading rumours about the vaccine.

''I understand that the Centre and our scientists have brought the vaccine following all the protocols and safeguards. So, there should not be any doubt and people should come forward for vaccination,'' he said. Kejriwal said the coronavirus vaccine will be given first to healthcare and frontline workers, and he expressed hope it will provide relief to the people from the virus and the pain they suffered over the last one year.

The vaccination drive will begin in Delhi from Saturday at 89 centres. Around 51 lakh people, including health workers, frontline workers, those aged 50 years or above, and those with co-morbidities, will be covered under the first phase of vaccination in the national capital.

Each person will be given two doses of the vaccine, and the government has estimated the requirement of 1.02 crore doses for the first phase of the vaccination in Delhi.

The Centre is bearing the cost of the first phase of vaccination of priority group people. Sources said over Rs 300 crore will be required to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to 1.5 crore people of around two crore population of Delhi. However, no information was immediately available from the Delhi government about the total number of people to be vaccinated and the expected funds needed for the same. PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus reports 1,972 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk Belarus, January 13 ANIXinhua Belarus reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its nationwide tally to 217,696, according to the countrys health ministry.There have been 2,281 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringin...

Farmers have got Rs 90,000 crore in claims under PMFBY, says Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that over crores of farmers have been linked to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY and claims of Rs 90,000 crore have been settled under in five years from 2014. In this ...

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

In a judgement that is likely to bring relief to inter faith couples, the Allahabad High Court Wednesday declared as optional the mandatory publication of notice of intended marriages under the Special Marriage Act, saying it violated the R...

Attacked by mob trying to occupy land, Assam forest personnel open fire

Six members of aforest department team were injured in an attack by a mobattempting to occupy its land in Assams Kokrajhar district onWednesday, following which the personnel opened fire, anofficial said.However, no casualty was reported in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021