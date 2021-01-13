Oppn UDF stages walkout from Kerala assembly

The opposition Congressled-United Democratic Front staged a walkout from the KeralaAssembly on Wednesday after the Speaker denied permission foran adjournmentmotion to discuss alleged irregularities in thestate-run Life Mission's housing project at Vadakkencherry.

Congress legislator Anil Akkara, who moved the motion,sought a discussion alleging that the ChiefMinister's officeand top government officials were involved in the corruptionin the project.

However, Local Self Government minister A C Moideendenied the charges and said the opposition was indulging indefaming the 'prestigious' housing project for the poor.

''There are attempts to defame the Life Mission. In thisparticular project, there is no financial responsibility forthe state government.

The government is conducting a vigilance enquiry to probethe allegations against the officials.

Neither the Life Mission nor the state government hadreceived any funds from abroad,'' Moideen said.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had dismissed thestate government's plea, challenging the CBI investigationinto alleged irregularities in ''Life Mission''.

The CBI had filed an FIR in a court here under Section 120B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution(Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Congress MLA Akkara,listing Santhosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder,as main accused and Sane Ventures as second accused.

The Life Mission CEO and Eappen had moved separate pleasin the High Court, submitting that the FIR was ''illegal,arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law andis, therefore, liable to be quashed''.

Moideen pointed out that the high court had dismissed thecharges raised by the opposition against the politicalleadership.

The Minister also said the ''hollowness'' of the allegationwas evident as the people of Vadakkencherry voted the LDF topower in the recent local body polls, despite all theaccusations levelled by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said, ifprobed properly, many senior government officials would bebehind bars.

Chennithala alleged that at least Rs 9.5 crore commissionhas been paid in the project.

''The government has announced a vigilance probe to stopthe CBI probe in the matter.

The high court allowing the CBI to continue with theprobe is a tight slap on the face of the government.

But the government is still maintaining that the HC orderwas not against the state government,'' Chennithala said.

As the Speaker refused to grant nod for discussion of theadjournment motion, the Opposition staged a walkout.

