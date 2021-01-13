Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn UDF stages walkout from Kerala assembly

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:47 IST
Oppn UDF stages walkout from Kerala assembly

The opposition Congressled-United Democratic Front staged a walkout from the KeralaAssembly on Wednesday after the Speaker denied permission foran adjournmentmotion to discuss alleged irregularities in thestate-run Life Mission's housing project at Vadakkencherry.

Congress legislator Anil Akkara, who moved the motion,sought a discussion alleging that the ChiefMinister's officeand top government officials were involved in the corruptionin the project.

However, Local Self Government minister A C Moideendenied the charges and said the opposition was indulging indefaming the 'prestigious' housing project for the poor.

''There are attempts to defame the Life Mission. In thisparticular project, there is no financial responsibility forthe state government.

The government is conducting a vigilance enquiry to probethe allegations against the officials.

Neither the Life Mission nor the state government hadreceived any funds from abroad,'' Moideen said.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had dismissed thestate government's plea, challenging the CBI investigationinto alleged irregularities in ''Life Mission''.

The CBI had filed an FIR in a court here under Section 120B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution(Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Congress MLA Akkara,listing Santhosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder,as main accused and Sane Ventures as second accused.

The Life Mission CEO and Eappen had moved separate pleasin the High Court, submitting that the FIR was ''illegal,arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law andis, therefore, liable to be quashed''.

Moideen pointed out that the high court had dismissed thecharges raised by the opposition against the politicalleadership.

The Minister also said the ''hollowness'' of the allegationwas evident as the people of Vadakkencherry voted the LDF topower in the recent local body polls, despite all theaccusations levelled by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said, ifprobed properly, many senior government officials would bebehind bars.

Chennithala alleged that at least Rs 9.5 crore commissionhas been paid in the project.

''The government has announced a vigilance probe to stopthe CBI probe in the matter.

The high court allowing the CBI to continue with theprobe is a tight slap on the face of the government.

But the government is still maintaining that the HC orderwas not against the state government,'' Chennithala said.

As the Speaker refused to grant nod for discussion of theadjournment motion, the Opposition staged a walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar resumes rebound from multi-year lows

The U.S. dollar advanced across the board on Wednesday, shaking off the weakness of the previous session, as it continued its recent rebound from last weeks near three-year low.A rise in U.S. Treasury yields, driven by expectations of highe...

Climate activist Greta Thunberg to feature on Swedish stamps

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is to feature on a set of stamps issued by Swedens postal service.She will join a hall of fame of Swedish personalities, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Greta Garbo, who have been depicted on the countrys postage ...

Sri Lanka cricketers back on home soil for England Tests

Sri Lankas cricketers will host a Test series for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus 10 months ago when the team takes on England in the first match starting Thursday.Sri Lanka has played just two tests during the pandemic...

DRDO chief lauds Indian scientific community after CCS approves 83 LCA Tejas for IAF

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Indian aeronautical scientific community and industry after Cabinet Committee on Security CCS approved the largest indigenous defence procurem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021