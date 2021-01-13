Left Menu
Airbnb to cancel bookings in Washington metro area during Inauguration week

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Home-sharing giant Airbnb and HotelTonight, which it bought in 2019, is blocking and cancelling all hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, it said on Wednesday.

"This decision was informed by inputs from our host community as well as local, state and federal officials," Airbnb said in a short statement.

