Airbnb to cancel bookings in Washington metro area during Inauguration week

Home-sharing giant Airbnb and HotelTonight, which it bought in 2019, is blocking and cancelling all hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, it said on Wednesday.

"This decision was informed by inputs from our host community as well as local, state and federal officials," Airbnb said in a short statement.

