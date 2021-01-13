Case against Cong workers for protest outside RSS premises

A case for unlawful assembly andother offenses was registered on Wednesday against a Congresscorporator and Youth Congress workers for staging a protestoutside the premises of RSS here.

Congress workers had staged a protest against the newfarm laws of the Centre outside Hedgewar Smriti Bhavanpremises in Reshimbaug area on Tuesday.

A case under IPC sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 188(disobeying public servant's order) and other relevantprovisions was registered against corporator Bunty Shelke and19 members of Youth Congress, police said.

They had not taken police's permission for the protestand also violated norms about gathering in view of COVID-19outbreak, an official said, adding that nobody has beenarrested. PTI CORKRK KRK

