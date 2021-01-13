Left Menu
NSG commandos to be deployed during Kumbh Mela in Haridwar

Commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) will be deployed in Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand police announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:09 IST
Major General VS Ranade, NSG (IG Operations) meeting Uttarakhand Police Commissioner Ashok Kumar in Dehradun. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ashok Kumar said that "to take action against the anti-national elements, two NSG teams will be deployed during Kumbh Mela. The NSG teams will also train our Anti-Terrorist Squad, he said." Meanwhile, Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to present before it a plan concerning crowd control and other arrangements related to Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The court asked the state government to present the plan on January 13 and asked Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, District Magistrate of Haridwar and Kumbh Mela Officer to be present in the court. State Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik had said last month that the Kumbh Mela will be held for 48 days in Haridwar instead of three-and-a-half months due to the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

