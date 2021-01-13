Kejriwal promises free COVID-19 vaccine if Centre fails to do so

Left Menu
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:41 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so. Kejriwal said that he has already appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country as "there are many people who may not afford the life-saving shot".

"I request everyone to not spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine. I had appealed to the Central govt that Covid-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," Kejriwal told media during his visit to meet the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta who died due to COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin in Delhi from Saturday. On January 2, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country.

After meeting and providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta, Kejriwal expressed gratitude for his sacrifice and service to the people of Delhi. "We had started a scheme to encourage Corona warriors and under it, I have come to provide help of Rs 1 crore to the family. His wife is educated and we will recruit her in the Delhi Government," the CM said.

Gupta died due to the coronavirus infection in November 2020. He was working at a Delhi government dispensary in Karkardooma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

