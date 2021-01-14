U.N. aid chief to urge U.S. to reverse plan to blacklist Yemen's Houthis

U.N. aid chief to urge U.S. to reverse plan to blacklist Yemen's HouthisReuters | New York | Updated: 14-01-2021 04:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 04:58 IST
U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock will on Thursday urge the United States to reverse its plan to designate Yemen's Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organization, warning the move would push the country into a "famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly forty years."
In a planned briefing to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters, Lowcock will also say that a U.S. plan to issue licenses and exemptions to aid agencies will not prevent a famine in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- U.N.
- Mark Lowcock
- United States
- U.S.
- Lowcock
- Houthi
- U.N. Security Council
ALSO READ
U.S. military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command
Former U.S. spy Pollard arrives in Israel, newspaper says
U.S. may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19 - TV station