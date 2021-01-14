Left Menu
17-year-old rape victim commits suicide in UP

A 17-year-old girl, who was raped 10 years ago, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in a village here, police said on Thursday.She was raped 10 years ago by a man of her village who recently returned after completing seven years jail term, they said.The girl allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday and her body has been handed over to her family after post-mortem, Sub-Inspector incharge of Khaptiha Kala police chowki, Dinesh Kumar, said.The girls father, who is physically challenged, has alleged that the man had started troubling his daughter by creating hurdles in getting her marriage fixed.

17-year-old rape victim commits suicide in UP
A 17-year-old girl, who was raped 10 years ago, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in a village here, police said on Thursday.

She was raped 10 years ago by a man of her village who recently returned after completing seven years jail term, they said.

The girl allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday and her body has been handed over to her family after post-mortem, Sub-Inspector incharge of Khaptiha Kala police chowki, Dinesh Kumar, said.

The girl's father, who is physically challenged, has alleged that the man had started troubling his daughter by creating hurdles in getting her marriage fixed. Frustrated over this, she committed suicide, he alleged. The financial condition of the family is not good, the SI said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

