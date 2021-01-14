Left Menu
Allegations against NCP minister serious, says Sharad Pawar

Munde told reporters that Pawar and other leaders ofthe party will take a call on the issue of his resignation.The 37-year-old woman, an aspiring singer, had saidshe wrote to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, statingthat Munde repeatedly raped her in 2006.

Allegations against NCP minister serious, says Sharad Pawar

Terming the rape claim by a womanagainst Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde asserious, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the partywill discuss the issue and decide on it ''as soon as possible.

Pawar also referred to the NCBs arrest of the son-in-law of another NCP minister Nawab Malik in a drug case andsaid people concerned should cooperate with the agency.

The NCP chief said there is no personal allegationagainst Malik.

Pawar told reporters that Munde met him on Wednesdayand explained the details in connection with the allegation.

''I think the allegation against him (Munde) isserious. Naturally, we will have to discuss the issue as aparty. I will discuss the same in detail with my keycolleagues and take them into confidence,'' Pawar said.

''Further steps will be taken after knowing theirviews. We will do this as soon as possible, he added.

Munde told reporters that Pawar and other leaders ofthe party will take a call on the issue of his resignation.

The 37-year-old woman, an aspiring singer, had saidshe wrote to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, statingthat Munde repeatedly raped her in 2006. She also claimed thatshe approached Oshiwara police here earlier but her complaintwas ignored.

Munde, NCP leader from Beed district, has denied theallegations, claiming he is being blackmailed by the woman andher sister.

Munde (45) said the woman's claims were part of aconspiracy to blackmail him. He, however, acknowledged that hewas in a relationship with the woman's sister and has twochildren with her.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Munde said his wife,family and friends were aware of this relationship, adding thetwo kids have been accepted by his family.

He said the woman with whom he was in a relationshiphad been blackmailing him since 2019 and he had filed a policecomplaint and also moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stayon distribution of defamatory content against him.

