Left Menu
Development News Edition

French watchdog condemns police for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown. In a decision made public on Thursday, the authority stressed that the use of such tools by the police nationwide broke the law in the absence of any regulatory framework.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:15 IST
French watchdog condemns police for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a decision made public on Thursday, the authority stressed that the use of such tools by the police nationwide broke the law in the absence of any regulatory framework. In a statement, the interior ministry said it acknowledged the CNIL's decision, and would respect its terms.

The CNIL started investigating the use of camera drones by law enforcement last May. It found the ministry had not used mechanisms to blur the faces of people filmed by the drones in demonstrations or walking in the streets during lockdown. This was a breach of French data privacy rules, the CNIL said, as such individuals could be easily identified in the filmed images, which were then stored by the police.

The interior ministry has since told the CNIL that blurring systems were put in place, but the authority said they could be turned off. "This mechanism does not necessarily prevent the identification of individuals as long as the services of the ministry of the interior are able to deactivate blurring," the authority said.

At no point has the public been properly informed about the use of camera drones by the police, the CNIL said, adding it had reminded the interior ministry it should obey the law. Thursday's move came after a decision by the top administrative court that forbade the use of camera drones by police in the absence of a proper legal framework.

A draft security law, which triggered fierce debate in France over press freedom, would substantially increase the legal use of surveillance tools, including drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on three-day India visit

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to India during which he will attend the 6th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the entire gamut of relations, including COVID-19 coope...

UK trade minister seeks early meeting with U.S. trade czar on whisky tariffs

British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was seeking an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens pick to be his trade representative, Katherine Tai, to discuss dropping tariffs on Scottish whisky.Truss said her depart...

UP sets up 311 centres across 75 districts for coronavirus vaccination

Uttar Pradesh has received about 10.75 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination at 311 centres across 75 districts on January 16.Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, Vaccination...

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR

A huge fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh in the early hours of Thursday, the United Nations said, destroying homes belonging to thousands of people. The U.N. Refugee Agency UNHCR said more than 550 shelter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021