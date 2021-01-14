COVID-19 vaccination to be conducted at 81 locations across Delhi on January 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that COVID-19 vaccination that is scheduled to start on January 16 will be done across 81 locations in the national capital. He said this after chairing a high-level meeting with the officials from the Health Department to review preparations under the Delhi government's COVID-19 vaccination roll-out plan.

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccine doses received by Delhi and the rollout plan for coronavirus vaccination programme, Kejriwal during a press conference after the meeting said, "So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses and Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers." "Vaccination will be done at 81 locations in Delhi on 16th January. Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day. Vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday," said Kejriwal.

"We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days & then to 1,000 centres across Delhi," he added. Delhi on Thursday reported 357 new cases of coronavirus taking the total count of cases to 6,31,249.

So far a total of 109 deaths from the UK strain of coronavirus were reported from across the country with seven new cases. (ANI)

