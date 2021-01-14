Scientist duped by online fraudster

A senior scientist of SahaInstitute of Nuclear Physics here has been duped of Rs 2.07lakh by an online fraudster who telephoned her posing as abank official, police said on Thursday.

The scientist has been identified as Shampa Biswas, aresident of Kestopur area in the northern fringes of the city.

''On Wednesday, the complainant received a call from anunknown number asking her to download a mobile phoneapplication from Playstore for updating her 'KYC' details,'' anofficer of Bidhannagar police said.

Once she downloaded the app, ''Team viewer'', the callergot access to her phone and asked her to pay Rs 10 to aparticular account, he said.

''The scientist paid the amount from net banking butshe was asked to pay through phone banking. Once she did so,Rs 1.35 lakh was debited from her account within minutes. Thenthe caller asked her to pay Rs 10 using her debit card andsoon after she paid the amount, she lost another Rs 72,000,''the police officer said.

When Biswas mentioned that she was losing money fromher accounts, the caller said that it was due to sometechnical glitch and the money would soon be credited.

''But she hung up and since then the caller's numberhas been switched off. The scientist lodged a complaint withBaguihati police station and we have started aninvestigation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)