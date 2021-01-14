Starling flocks shift shape in the skies over Israel

Masses of migrating starlings formed shape-shifting aerial sculptures over southern Israel.

The birds that come in from Russia and east Europe every winter, swooped, pivoted and soared, taking the shape of clouds and giant creatures in the skies.

The starling "murmurations" manoeuvre in this unique way to scare off predators or even buffet them away by generating waves of air, ornithologists say. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

