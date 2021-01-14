Mann should have taken stand against farm laws: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday said Bhupinder Singh Mann should not have recused himself from the SC-appointed committee, saying the BKU leader should have taken a stand for Punjab.

Bhartiya Kisan Union national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws “Mann should have taken a stand for Punjab and Punjabiyat in the four-member committee formed by the Supreme Court to initiate a dialogue with farm organizations instead of weakening their case by recusing himself from the committee,” said SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal in a statement here.

Grewal rued Maan’s withdrawal from the panel saying it is already heavily tilted in favour of the Centre.

In a statement, he said Mann's letter recusing himself from the committee itself is a proof that he was under intense pressure from the Punjab government as well as the Centre to come out with a verdict in favour of the farm laws. “This is why the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said he was recusing himself from the committee to ensure he did not compromise the interests of Punjab. It is clear that Mann's conscience was pricking him and he did not want to betray his Punjabi brethren in any manner. “However, instead of doing this, he should have fought against this conspiracy to forcibly enforce an anti-people legislation through a hand-picked expert panel,” he said.

