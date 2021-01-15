5 arrested in attempt to murder case in Jammu

Five people were arrested here on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder case, police said.

A written complaint was lodged at police station Bagh-e-Bahu by Parvinder Singh claiming that he was attacked by five people, namely Rasvinder Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, Surjeet Singh, Pawandeep Singh and Amarjeet Singh along with other unknown persons.

Parvinder alleged that the accused attacked him with stones and lathis, and also fired two rounds with the intention to kill him, police said. The complainant also said a Scorpio car got damaged in the incident, they said.

A case was registered and special teams were constituted to probe the matter. The teams raided various locations in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and arrested the five accused, police said. The weapon of offence (pistol) used in the incident has also been recovered, they added. PTI AB SRY

