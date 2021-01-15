Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat first in fourth test

Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat first in fourth testReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 05:04 IST
Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth test against India in Brisbane on Friday.
The series is level at 1-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
