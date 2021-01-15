Left Menu
India will remain forever grateful to courageous soldiers, veterans and their families: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted Indian Army personnel on Army Day and said the country will remain forever grateful to its courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949.On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:07 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted Indian Army personnel on Army Day and said the country will remain forever grateful to its courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949.

''On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!,'' Kovind tweeted.

