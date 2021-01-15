Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in Punjab

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in PunjabPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:25 IST
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said on Friday.
The force personnel noticed suspicious activity near the border fence on Thursday evening, said the BSF official.
Sensing threat, troops shot him dead at around 8:30 pm, the official further said.PTI CHS VSD DVDV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Amritsar
- Pakistani
- PTI CHS VSD DVDV
ALSO READ
Cold wave intensifies in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar records minus 1.2 deg C
Punjab: BSF foils infiltration bid
FICCI seeks Punjab Chief Secretary's intervention on Jio towers vandalisation incidents
Punjab Police arrests Halwara Air Force station employee working for Pakistan's ISI
Renovation of road infrastructure under leadership of PWD Minister Singla: Punjab govt