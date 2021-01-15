PM Modi remembers Thiruvalluvar, says generations positively impacted by his ideals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher, and said that people across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher, and said that people across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. He also urged youngsters across India to read the Kural.
"I bow to venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural," PM Modi tweeted. Thiruvalluvar Day is celebrated in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Thiruvalluvar Day
- India
- PM Modi
- Tamil
- Thiruvalluvar
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia v India women's ODI series postponed due to COVID
COVID-19: India records 21,822 new cases
Indian women's tour of Australia postponed to next season: CA
Single-day rise of 21,822 new infections, 299 fatalities push India's COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,66,674, death toll to 1,48,738: Govt.
COVID: India registers 21,822 new cases