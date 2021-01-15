PM Modi remembers Thiruvalluvar, says generations positively impacted by his ideals

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher, and said that people across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher, and said that people across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. He also urged youngsters across India to read the Kural.

"I bow to venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural," PM Modi tweeted. Thiruvalluvar Day is celebrated in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. (ANI)

