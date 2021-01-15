Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah salute soldiers on Army Day

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Indian Army personnel, stating that all the countrymen are proud of their selfless service and dedication towards the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:53 IST
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah salute soldiers on Army Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (l) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Indian Army personnel, stating that all the countrymen are proud of their selfless service and dedication towards the nation. In a tweet, Defence Minister Singh said: "Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation."

Hailing the brave soldiers for their selfless service and dedication towards the nation, Shah said the Indian Army is a symbol of gallantry and courage. "I salute the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the country. All the countrymen are proud of their selfless service and dedication towards the nation. Heartfelt greetings to our brave soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families on 'Army Day'," the Union Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.The position was taken over on January 15, 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US rejects UN plea to reverse Yemen rebel terror designation

The UN chief and top officials urged the United States on Thursday to reverse its decision to declare Yemens Iran-backed rebels a terrorist group to prevent massive famine and death in the conflict-torn Arab nation but the Trump administra...

ANALYSIS-Less for more in Turkey: costly food starves economic rebound

Food has become so expensive in Turkey that some people are spending what money they have to stock up on rice and pasta to avoid swallowing even higher prices in the months ahead.Parents have switched to discount baby biscuits, the cost of ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflictHollywoods Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, orga...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit, the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021