Army Day: CDS, Armed Forces chiefs pay tributes at National War Memorial

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat paid tributes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:51 IST
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, three Armed forces Chiefs pay tribute at National War Memorial (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat paid tributes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday. Along with the CDS, the chiefs of all three Armed forces, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, also paid tribute at the memorial.

The Indian Army also paid homage to the 100 battle casualties in the year 2020 on Army Day today. "Army pays homage to the 100 battle casualties in the year 2020 on the Army Day today. These officers and jawans lost their lives in different operations including the Galwan valley clash in Eastern Ladakh on June 15," Army said in a tweet.

On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to the Indian Army personnel. "Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valor, and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation." Singh tweeted.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

