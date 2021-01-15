Left Menu
PTI | Morena | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:39 IST
Two held in MP spurious liquor case; five on the run

Police have taken into custodytwo out of the seven accused in the spurious liquor case thathas claimed 24 lives so far in this district of MadhyaPradesh, a senior official said on Friday.

The duo was identified by the police as BrijkishoreSharma and Ramvir Rathore, who were allegedly involved inselling the illicit liquor, he said.

Both of them had also consumed the spurious liquor andwere among those who fell sick and are currently hospitalised.

Post custody, Sharma and Rathore are under watch inhospitals in Gwalior and Morena, respectively, DeputyInspector General (DIG), Chambal Range, Rajesh Hingankar toldPTI.

The five other accused in the case are absconding anda search is on to arrest them, he said.

So far, 24 people have died in Morena district afterdrinking what was suspected to be spurious liquor.

Besides, 15 people are currently undergoing treatmentin different government hospitals in Morena and Gwalior afterconsuming spurious liquor on Monday night, Hingankar said.

The affected people hailed from Manpur, Pahawali andtheir surrounding villages.

A three-member team, headed by Additional ChiefSecretary Rajesh Rajora, reached Manpur and other affectedareas on Thursday to conduct a probe into the hooch tragedy.

The other members of the committee are AdditionalDirector General of Police (CID) A Sai Manohar and DeputyInspector General Mithilesh Shukla.

Police had registered a case against the sevenaccused who are facing charges of culpable homicide notamounting to murder, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

