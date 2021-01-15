Left Menu
Bihar reported 346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 4,354, informed the State Health Department on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:59 IST
Bihar reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, active count at 4,354
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar reported 346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 4,354, informed the State Health Department on Friday. As per the break-up of new coronavirus cases, Patna registered the highest number of new cases at 149, followed by Sarbhanga at (33) and Begusarai (20).

The department said that Bara, Gopalganj and Lakhisarai have reported one case each. India reported 15,590 new COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,27,683, including 2,13,027 active cases. Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

